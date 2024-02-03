The Packers searched far and wide for their next DC.

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers are now preparing to endure what figures to be a hugely impactful offseason for the future of the franchise after their surprising performance throughout the 2023-24 season. Love had an up and down regular season before emerging as a legitimate star in the Packers' surprise run to the divisional round of the NFC playoffs, setting the stage for perhaps an accelerated timeline for the franchise as they move forward.

Recently, the Packers hired Boston College's Jeff Hafley as their new defensive coordinator to replace Joe Barry; however, it seems that Green Bay's search extended far beyond just the collegiate level.

“Regarded as a future #NFL head coach, new #Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr had options if 31-year-old former linebacker hadn't been promoted from inside linebackers coach,” reported Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “Orr had an offer from #Packers to be their defensive coordinator, per league source, but opted to remain in Baltimore.”

The Packers' defense was shaky throughout the postseason but was dominant during the team's shocking blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round of the NFC playoffs, before performing admirably against the San Francisco 49ers for most of the game and then relinquishing some backbreaking drives toward the end of the contest en route to the loss.

In any case, with the most important position already in place, it seems that Green Bay is poised to make another deep playoff incision next year.