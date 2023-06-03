The expectations for Jordan Love’s first season as the starting quarterback of the Green Bay Packers can vary depending on just who one would ask in the organization. For Packers president Mark Murphy, he wants patience to come with Love’s 2023 campaign.

Murphy recently answered a few questions from Packers fans in a monthly post on the team’s website. He was asked about the notion that there are “unfairly high expectations” for Love this year. The longtime Packers president took some time to share just why he has confidence in the former Utah State quarterback heading into the 2023 season.

“With regard to Jordan, I would tell our fans to remember that this will be his first year as a starter, and that there will be a learning curve,” Murphy wrote. “That said, though, Jordan has benefited greatly by playing behind Aaron Rodgers for the last three years (much like Aaron learned from watching Brett Favre). Having watched him in practice the past three years, I have seen significant growth in Jordan (particularly in his confidence) and think he is ready to play.

“Also, he has benefited greatly by taking most of the snaps with the first team offense in the last two offseasons, as well as in preseason games the last two years.”

Murphy added that while Love will have a fair share of highs and lows this year, there is much to like about his potential in Green Bay.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Although it was very limited, his play in the Eagles game last year was very encouraging,” Murphy wrote. “I've also been very impressed with how Jordan has handled himself over the past three years. He never complained and continued to work hard to improve his game. Most recently, I have seen Jordan step forward as a leader.

“There will be ups and downs this year, but it will be exciting, and we're confident in Jordan.”

Love will be handed the keys to Green Bay’s offense for the 2023 campaign after the team decided to trade Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets earlier in the offseason. He has tallied a mere 83 pass attempts in his ongoing run in Green Bay.

Love has been anchoring the Packers' first-team offense at their OTAs this year. Green Bay’s OTAs schedule will continue on June 5.