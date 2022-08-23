Packers pull off trade with Jaguars

The Green Bay Packers are in the process of widdling down the squad ahead of final 53-man roster cuts. In doing so, the Packers managed to get a bit of value back for a player who didn’t figure to play a big role in 2022. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers have agreed to a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars that will see offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen head to the East Coast.

In exchange for Van Lanen, the Packers will receive an undisclosed draft pick from the Jaguars, likely falling in the late rounds.

Van Lanen was a feel-good training camp story for the Packers, having grown up locally in Wisconsin. Despite that going for him, the Packers didn’t feel there was a good fit for him on the roster, but the Jaguars had enough interest in Van Lanen to send a future draft pick to Green Bay in order to land him.

Van Lanen was Green Bay’s sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The University of Wisconsin product was the 214th overall selection last year, but featured in just one game for the team in his rookie season.

The Packers’ depth chart listed Van Lanen as the backup left tackle, but with David Bakhtiari returning from the PUP list, the 24-year-old quickly became the odd-man out behind Bakhtiari, Yosh Njiman, and Rasheed Walker.

Van Lanen will get the opportunity to fight for a roster spot with the Jaguars, and he’ll need to impress in their final preseason game against the Falcons on Saturday if he’s going to do so.