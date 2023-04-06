Could the Green Bay Packers draft another quarterback in the first round? Former University of Tennessee signal-caller Hendon Hooker is set to meet with the Packers this week, according to Matt Miller.

Hooker is busy with the pre-draft visits this week. He met with the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday and is also scheduled to visit the Tennessee Titans.

Hooker transferred to Tennessee before the 2021 season after four years at Virginia Tech. He had two fantastic seasons with the Volunteers, throwing for over 6,000 yards and 58 touchdowns to just five interceptions.

In 2022, Hooker led Tennessee to an 8-0 start and was a contender for the Heisman Trophy throughout the season. His season was cut short after 11 games due to injury, but he still managed to finish fifth in Heisman voting. Tennessee won its final two games of the season without Hooker, including an Orange Bowl win over Clemson.

While this visit doesn’t necessarily mean the Packers want to select Hooker should he be available, it’s an interesting move for a team that seems to have their franchise QB already in place. Green Bay seems fully set on starting the Jordan Love era in 2023, though the Aaron Rodgers trade saga has put a slight damper on the excitement surrounding Love.

Hendon Hooker’s draft stock has gone up in recent weeks, with several draft experts projecting him to go in the later stages of the first round. The Packers have the 15th pick in the first round, so it’s unlikely they take Hooker that high considering they have Love ready and waiting. Stranger things have happened before though.