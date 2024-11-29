Already playing without star cornerback Jaire Alexander, the Green Bay Packers defense suffered another blow Thursday night with the injury to Corey Ballentine. However, hero Robert Rochell got a game ball for the Packers' win over the Dolphins after recently losing two partners to tragedy.

The fourth-year cornerback made a big special-teams play, beating a double team in pursuit of the Dolphins kick returner. The muffed punt wound up in Rochell’s hands. Three plays later, Jordan Love connected with Jayden Reed for a short touchdown pass. The game’s first score set the stage for a 30-17 decision.

Green Bay continued its standout season, moving to 9-3 and staying on the heels of division-rival Detroit. And Packers head coach Matt LaFluer rewarded Rochell for his efforts.

Packers CB Robert Rochell came through for his teammates

The play made it a special night for Rochell, according to a post on X by Wes Hodkiewicz.

“Robert Rochell received a game ball for his fumble recovery off the muffed punt. ‘It means a lot to me going out there tonight. I lost two of my partners earlier today, tragedy. But I still showed up because I love my teammates and I'm gonna be here every day.’ Keisean Nixon: ‘And we love you!’ #Packers”

Rochell’s big play resonated with the team, in part because he’s a popular player in the locker room. Running back Josh Jacobs said the early momentum swing greatly impacted the game, according to packers.com.

“That was big because I felt like we started off a little slow,” said Jacobs. “I feel like the first run I kind of misplaced where I wanted to run. That was like the only run I wish I could've had back today. That (fumble recovery) was a huge momentum-changer.”

Cornerback Eric Stokes said the play pumped him up.

“I was jumping up and down on the sidelines,” Stokes said. “We already know what type of person ‘Scooter' is. He comes in here and works every day and when his opportunity comes, he's gonna make it. It was unbelievable. I just love seeing him ball and take full advantage of everything.”

Rochell didn’t reveal the details of the tragedy. But he said his teammates helped make things more bearable.

“All the guys were excited for me — teammates, coaches, the stands, everybody,” Rochell said. “It was a lot of love out there and I appreciate all of it.”