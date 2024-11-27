The Green Bay Packers will be without cornerback Jaire Alexander, linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, and wide receiver Romeo Doubs in their Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Miami Dolphins, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The team announced the decision Wednesday as they prepare for a pivotal Week 13 contest at Lambeau Field.

Alexander, a key piece of the Packers’ secondary, was ruled out after not participating in practice throughout the week. NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reported earlier that Alexander’s absence in practice raised concerns about his availability. This will mark the second consecutive game Alexander will miss, following his absence in the Packers’ Week 12 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Doubs, who suffered a concussion during the third quarter of last week’s game, was also unable to practice this week. He recorded three receptions for 54 yards before exiting the matchup. Green Bay Packers reporter Wes Hodkiewicz confirmed that Doubs and Cooper, who has been dealing with an undisclosed injury, were also unable to take the field in practice sessions leading up to Thursday’s game.

The Packers, currently 8-3 and sitting third in the NFC North, face a challenging task against a resurgent Dolphins team. Miami, now 5-6, is riding a three-game winning streak with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back at the helm. The Dolphins' offense has been gaining momentum, making this matchup crucial for both teams' playoff aspirations.

The game is set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET under the lights at Lambeau Field, where the Packers hope to maintain their strong form despite the notable absences. For Miami, the contest provides an opportunity to build on their recent success as they push to climb the AFC standings.

Green Bay’s defense will face added pressure without Alexander, who is widely regarded as one of the NFL’s top cornerbacks. His ability to limit opposing wide receivers has been a cornerstone of the Packers’ defensive strategy. Meanwhile, Doubs’ absence leaves quarterback Jordan Love without one of his emerging targets in a receiving corps already thin on depth.

As the Packers navigate these challenges, their depth will be tested against a Dolphins team looking to extend its winning streak and solidify its postseason hopes.