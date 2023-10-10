Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander and Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams went at it before their MNF clash in Week 5. Alexander and Adams talked smack through reporter Lisa Salters, per The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov.

#Packers CB Jaire Alexander told @saltersl that Davante Adams made him better but tonight will be fun for him because he can "show the world" how he dominated Adams at practice all those years. "I definitely have the upper hand." Adams chuckled when he was told Alexander said… pic.twitter.com/DBbkts1gE2 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 10, 2023

Jaire Alexander had been dealing with a nagging back injury prior to the highly-anticipated matchup with Davante Adams on MNF. Fortunately, he has felt better in the days leading up to the game against the Raiders. He said he's looking forward to his battle against Adams.

“I can't miss this matchup. With the best,” Alexander said this weekend.

“It's pretty evident he's the best in the league. He's just quick. I mean I can go on and on, but he's the best. I'll leave it at that,” Alexander added.

For his part, Davante Adams promptly returned the complement.

“I didn't create that monster, but he definitely turned into one. It's always good to see a player, especially a highly-touted player like that, get drafted in the first round and realize his potential and live up to it,” Adams said.

Jaire Alexander vs. Davante Adams on MNF

The MNF battle between Jaire Alexander and Davante Adams promises to be a good one. The two men were teammates from 2018 to 2021. They competed against each other in practice for four seasons, so they know each other's moves very well.

Alexander vs. Adams features a two-time Pro Bowl defensive back against a six-time Pro Bowl wideout. The Packers have blown hot and cold to start the 2023 NFL season. Green Bay has a 2-2 win-loss record entering the MNF matchup against the Raiders.

Las Vegas has relied mainly on Adams and the receiving game heading into Week 5. He leads all Raiders receivers with 397 receiving yards and three touchdowns through four games. If Jaire Alexander can keep him in check, the Packers will get a much-needed win heading into their bye week.