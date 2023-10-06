Sunday night will mark a reunion of sorts for the Green Bay Packers and Davante Adams. A year after the Packers traded Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, the two teams involved will finally take each other on. It's not quite a full reunion: Aaron Rodgers is gone, and the game is held in Vegas, not in Wisconsin.

Still, both Adams and the Packers wouldn't want to miss this game. Case in point: Jaire Alexander, who's relishing in the opportunity to face Davante Adams for the first time in a game. Even while they're both dealing with injuries, Alexander is still raring to go up against the star wide receiver, per the Packers' website.

“A limited participant in Thursday's practice, Alexander said his back is feeling better. When asked about his desire to play against the Raiders and Adams, the 26-year-old cornerback admitted that “I can't miss this matchup. With the best.””

Both Adams and Alexander have a lot of respect for each other. The former Packers teammates had nothing but praise for each other.

Packers' Alexander: “It's pretty evident he's the best in the league. He's just quick. I mean I can go on and on, but he's the best. I'll leave it at that.”

Raiders' Adams: “”I didn't create that monster, but he definitely turned into one. It's always good to see a player, especially a highly touted player like that, get drafted in the first round and realize his potential and live up to it.

Both players will get a lot of burn against each other during the Packers-Raiders game. Both players are intimately familiar with each other's games, having played against each other more than any of their opponents. Buckle up, fellas: this is going to be one hell of a ride.