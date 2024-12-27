The Green Bay Packers (11-4) are not the same team they were when they lost to the Minnesota Vikings at home in Week 4. Yes, there are still questions concerning their ability to defeat the best the NFC has to offer, but Jordan Love is also much healthier than he was in September. The young quarterback has the talent and confidence to lead the Cheeseheads to victory in U.S. Bank Stadium, but his burden might be especially heavy on Sunday.

Jaire Alexander and other key defensive players will be sidelined for Sunday's divisional battle, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. This will be the sixth consecutive game the two-time Second-Team All-Pro cornerback misses due to a knee ligament injury. Additionally, linebacker Quay Walker, safety Evan Williams and offensive lineman Andre Dillard are also being ruled out against the Vikings.

Packers' Jaire Alexander just cannot get healthy this season

Alexander's absence was anticipated after head coach Matt LaFleur expressed serious doubt about his Week 17 availability, but the news is still tough to digest. Although the Packers' defense has made big leaps forward this season under new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, the secondary could face challenges against elite wide receivers like Justin Jefferson. A returning Alexander should give Green Bay its best chance at combating high-powered passing offenses in the playoffs.

But will that day come in time? Ideally, the 27-year-old will have at least one regular season game to shake off the rust before competing in the NFC Wild Card round. He initially sustained a groin injury ahead of the Packers' first meeting with the Vikings and then tore his PCL about a month later versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Alexander tried to push through the pain in Week 11 but played only 10 snaps against the Chicago Bears. He has not seen the field since.

And so, the wait continues. Green Bay will keep leaning on its depth, on both offense and defense, as it prepares for another postseason trip. Jaire Alexander has two interceptions, 16 combined tackles, one fumble recovery and seven passes defended in seven games. He will not face the Vikings or Detroit Lions in 2024, but a do-or-die matchup with either of them could be on his agenda in just a couple of weeks.

The Cheeseheads hope so, anyway.