The Green Bay Packers decimated the New Orleans Saints in an utterly dominant victory on Monday Night Football in Week 16. The 34-0 stomping was assisted by a horrendous performance from rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler. Nonetheless, the Packers got an emphatic win despite being at less than full strength.

Green Bay’s defense pitched a shutout against the Saints, but the unit will face a far tougher challenge in Week 17 when the team travels to Minnesota to play the Vikings. And the Packers anticipate once again taking the field without Pro-Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander.

Head coach Matt LaFleur expects the seventh-year veteran to miss his sixth straight game despite getting in a limited practice on Thursday. Alexander practiced in full last week before being ruled out against the Saints. When asked if the ace defensive back had a better chance of playing against the Vikings, LaFleur responded, “I’d say probably not,” per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky on X.

Alexander missed the Packers' first matchup against the Vikings in Week 4 with a quad injury. Wideout Justin Jefferson got loose in that game, hauling in six receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown as Minnesota edged out the Pack 31-29.

The Packers are preparing for the absence of top CB Jaire Alexander

After recovering from the quad ailment, Alexander injured his knee against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8. He tried to give it a go in the Packers’ Week 11 clash with the Chicago Bears, but he only lasted 10 snaps before re-aggravating the injury. Following the game, it was revealed that Alexander had a tear on his PCL. He has been sidelined ever since and is expected to miss his sixth consecutive contest in Week 17. It would be the ninth game he sat out this season.

The Packers improved to 11-4 with the win over the Saints. The Packers have already clinched a playoff berth, but Week 17’s matchup against the Vikings is still meaningful. Green Bay is currently the sixth seed in the NFC. They’re two games behind Minnesota with two games remaining, but the Packers can avoid the seventh seed with a win over the Vikings and a Washington Commanders loss.

The 10-5 Commanders play the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17 and close out the regular season against the Dallas Cowboys. Green Bay hopes to have Alexander back on the field when the team hosts the Bears in Week 18.