The Green Bay Packers are playing some very good football of late and have established themselves as one of the contenders in the NFC. Sunday's 30-27 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars gave the Packers their fourth consecutive win and helped them improve to 6-2.

Despite all of the positives, it's hard to leave Sunday's game feeling good about the Packers in the near future. Quarterback Jordan Love looked extremely banged up all afternoon before leaving the game with a groin injury. On top of that, it turns out star cornerback Jaire Alexander was injured on Green Bay's final defensive snap of the game.

Alexander appeared to injure himself when trying to knock down Trevor Lawrence's final touchdown pass to Evan Engram and is now getting an MRI today, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

“Jaire Alexander is getting an MRI on his knee today after he hopped off the field on the Packers final defensive play yesterday,” Demovsky reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Looked like he had trouble putting weight on his right leg via the Fox replay.”

Alexander was dealing with a groin injury coming into the matchup with the Jaguars, but ended up entering the game with no injury designation. Now, Green Bay will have to wait to see if Alexander's injury is serious.

Injuries piling up for Packers after Week 8

The Packers picked up a pair of injuries to two of their best players on Sunday, both of which should cause plenty of concern around the team. Jaire Alexander's knee injury and Jordan Love's groin injury have a chance to really hurt the team on both sides of the ball.

If either one is forced to miss time, it will severely weaken the Packers moving forward, and the schedule makes it a little bit tricky when deciding what to do with the team. Green Bay has a Week 10 bye, so it seems tempting to rest both stars until the Packers take on the Bears in Week 11 on Nov. 17, which would give them three weeks to recover.

However, the Packers' Week 9 clash against the Detroit Lions muddies the water a bit. Green Bay is currently just a half-game behind the Lions in the NFC North, but they would have a very difficult time beating the Lions if Love and Alexander are unable to go. Obviously, if they can't play then they can't play, but the magnitude of the game might force Love and Alexander to push it a little harder.

Even if they are able to play, Packers fans have reasons to be concerned. Both players have dealt with groin and knee injuries this season, so both have been consistently banged up. If they continue to push it too hard, the risk of re-injury is always there, and a serious injury to either player would put the season in jeopardy.