The Green Bay Packers are still on a winning streak after collecting their sixth victory of the 2024 NFL regular season — and fourth in a row — on Sunday with a 30-27 triumph over Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road.

As the score suggests, the game was a tightly fought one, which Green Bay survived despite star starting quarterback Jordan Love leaving the contest in the third quarter with an apparent groin injury.

Matt LaFleur, Josh Jacobs speak up about a crucial play against the Jaguars

One key moment for the Packers in the Jaguars game that helped seal the win for Green Bay was the decision made late in regulation by running back Chris Brooks.

The 24-year-old Brooks had a chance to score the first touchdown of his NFL career and give the Packers the lead with under a minute left in the fourth quarter. With the score tied at 27 and with the clock winding down, the Jaguars were giving Brooks the chance to waltz into the end zone so that they would still have enough time when they get the ball back.

But Brooks made the right play at the expense of individual glory. Brooks opted to go down just before the end zone, thus taking some precious time off the clock. Green Bay kicker Brandon McManus then drained an easy 24-yard field goal to give the Packers the win with no time left for the Jaguars to try to stage a game-winning drive.

“Matt LaFleur said the 8-yard run with a minute left when Chris Brooks gave himself up instead of scoring a TD is called a ‘Rolex moment,'” posted Ryan Wood of USA Today.

“No matter what, you're going down. The clock has to run. Obviously, playing for the field goal there,” LaFleur added.

Fortunately for the Packers, Brooks knew the assignment.

“Just don't score,” Brooks said about his decision, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “That's the only thing going through my mind … it's always a pleasure to get the win first and then do whatever I can to help the team.”

Brooks also earned props from Packers running back Josh Jacobs, who came up big as well for his team, rushing for 127 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries.

“For real, I was like, that was definitely a big move by him, man,” Jacobs said of Brooks after the game while surrounded by reporters, including Cameron Ezeir of WFRV Local 5 Sports.

“He came in, he played a big role, man. I don't know if y'all really pay attention to how much he contributes to this offense, but he does a lot, man, and that's kudos to him. And he's played in this type of offense before, and he's been a great addition.”