Packers veteran cornerback Jaire Alexander is playing against the Panthers in Week 16, his first game since early November.

Jaire Alexander is getting the early Christmas gift of returning to the field just in time to play in his hometown. The Green Bay Packers added the veteran cornerback to the active roster for their game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Alexander's first game back since suffering a shoulder injury that's sidelined him since early November.

Alexander, who was born in Philadelphia but moved to the Charlotte area as a toddler, last played in the Packers' win over the Los Angeles Rams on November 5th. He was a limited participant in practice all week and listed as questionable with a shoulder injury on Green Bay's final injury report.

The reigning Second Team All-Pro honoree hurt his shoulder while diving to break up a pass against the Rams. Though he could've been placed on injured reserve and automatically missed four games, Matt LaFleur said last week that the severity of Alexander's shoulder injury was initially “miscalculated.”

On December 8th, Alexander discussed the problems associated with trying to play through his injury, specifying how difficult would've been for him to make tackles and take on blocks.

“Especially when you’re talking about elite corners, that’s a tough [injury]to battle,” he said, per Zach Kruse of Packers Wire. “I’m the type of person who always wants to put my best foot forward. I feel like if I can’t put my best foot forward, it’s tough to be out there.”

The Packers and Panthers are set to kickoff from Bank of America Stadium at 10:00 a.m. (PT).