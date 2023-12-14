Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander was held out for one reason according to Matt LaFleur.

The Green Bay Packers lost 24-22 to the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, a game that featured young gunslingers Jordan Love and Tommy DeVito in a close game that was lost at the end.

The Packers got an injury update on rookie receiver Jayden Reed recently. Coach Matt LaFleur took issue with a coordinator's calls during the Giants loss.

On Wednesday it was revealed by LaFleur that cornerback Jaire Alexander was held out of the game vs. DeVito and the Giants for one important reason.

LaFleur Speaks Up on Alexander Situation

The Packers' Jaire Alexander has 18 solo tackles and four passes defensed on the season.

The former Louisville Cardinal and number 18 overall pick in 2018 did not travel with the Pack to their game at MetLife Stadium on Monday night.

Alexander previously traveled with the Packers in two preceding road games.

“Just felt like that was best for him in terms of trying to get his shoulder back, part of the recovery process,” LaFleur said.

Packers' Pass Defense Remains Strong

The Packers are giving up just 200.2 yards through the air heading into Sunday's upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Last week, Bucs QB Baker Mayfield threw for 144 yards and two touchdowns while Rachaad White ran for 102 yards on 25 carries in a 29-25 win over the Falcons.

Chase Edmonds added 40 yards on the ground for the Bucs, who are now just 6-7 on the season but in a three-way tie for first place in the NFC South with the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons.

The Packers are seventh in the NFC playoff picture, giving them the inside track to a spot in the NFL's second season.