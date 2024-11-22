Matt LaFleur is in the running for the weirdest quote of the year, but the Green Bay Packers are still a dangerous opponent in Week 12. Unfortunately, Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander revealed a devastating injury update.

Alexander described the injury, according to nytimes.com.

“I had a tear on my PCL,” Alexanders told The Athletic in the locker room on Thursday.

He suffered the injury late in the Week 8 win over the Jaguars. Alexander played 10 snaps against the Bears in Week 11, but left the game and didn’t return.

Packers CB Jaire Alexander struggling

Alexander said he’s been working hard to get back on the field.

“I stayed here the whole bye week trying to hopefully come back and make an impact for the team,” Alexander said. “It was a game-time decision at that, so we didn’t know … until, you know, a few minutes before the game if I would play or not.

“I just tried to give it a go. All I could really give was 10 plays, and then it — I felt something. If you know how (posterior cruciate ligaments) work, it don’t just get done in three weeks, so it just needed more time. I re-aggravated it going back out there and only doing 10 plays, so now we just trying to get my knee back right.”

The good news for the Packers is Alexander believes he will get back on the field before the regular season ends.

“Yessir,” He said. “Oh, heck yeah. Of course. You know, I just need more than 21 days of non-contact. It just needed more time because to take three weeks off and not do much, that still wasn’t enough.”

Alexander has a difficult injury history, missing parts of seasons since 2021. In 2019-20, he started 31 of 32 games.

The Packers enter the game with a record of 7-3 while the 49ers are getting a little desperate with a mark of 5-5.