The Green Bay Packers survived a fourth quarter comeback by Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears to steal a win in Week 11. Chicago’s rookie passer orchestrated a seven-play, 42-yard drive in the final three minutes of the game that set the Bears up for a game-winning, 46-yard kick. But Williams’ heroics were ruined by a blocked field goal and the Packers got the 20-19 victory, improving to 7-3 on the season.

Jordan Love and the offense struggled a bit against the Bears’ ninth ranked passing defense. However, the Packers’ quarterback only took one sack as Green Bay’s offensive line continued to play well.

Matt LaFleur was pleased with Rasheed Walker’s performance in particular but it’s unlikely the Walker family will have the coach’s comment stitched into a throw pillow. “I don’t wanna pat you on the butt and you poop in my hand,” LaFleur said to the third-year left tackle, per Packers reporter Wes Hodkiewicz on X.

Green Bay selected Walker in the seventh round of the 2022 draft out of Penn State. He’s solidified himself as the team's blind side protector this season contributing to the Packers' ninth ranked passing offense despite Love missing two games and playing hurt over the last several weeks.

Green Bay’s rushing offense is fourth in the league thanks to a solid campaign from veteran running back Josh Jacobs. The Packers signed Jacobs to a four-year, $48 million deal prior to the 2024 season.

Packers’ LT Rasheed Walker has kept Jordan Love clean

Walker has helped anchor an offensive line that recently lost rookie Jordan Morgan to the injured reserve. The Packers selected Morgan with the 25th overall pick in the 2024 draft. The rookie lineman got his first start in Week 9 against the Detroit Lions. However, just before the team’s matchup against the Bears, he landed on the IR.

Prior to Caleb Williams’ drive to set up Cairo Santos' game-winning field goal try in Week 11, the Packers needed some heroics of their own. The Bears led 19-14 with a little over four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter on Sunday. Green Bay took over at their own 22-yard line and Love led a four-play, 78-yard drive that ended with the fifth-year passer scoring on a one-yard touchdown run. The Packers attempted a two-point conversion but failed, settling for the 20-19 lead with 2:59 remaining.

The biggest play of the game’s penultimate drive was a 60-yard reception by wideout Christian Watson. The third-year receiver came up big against the Bears with four receptions for 150 yards. The performance earned Watson effusive praise from LaFleur, who marveled at his resiliency. The former second-round pick has battled through injuries for most of his career but he’s a dynamic playmaker when healthy.

After the stunning Week 11 victory, the Packers have 11 straight wins against the Bears. Green Bay improved to 7-3, which is only good enough for third place in a highly competitive NFC North. The Packers will take on the San Francisco 49ers at home in Week 12.