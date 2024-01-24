Is Jaire Alexander planning to depart from the Packers?

The Green Bay Packers are recovering from a tough NFC divisional round loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Despite Green Bay's shortcomings, the team boasts a plethora of promising young talent. One such player is Jaire Alexander, who put Packers fans on alert after an alarming social media message.

Jaire Alexander posts a cryptic message about his Packers tenure on Instagram

Alexander reflected on his tenure with the Packers in a heartfelt social media post. However, his wording scared fans into thinking he was leaving the team. This was his message, per his Instagram account:

“Thank you God. Thank you Lambeau for 6 years. Thank you to those who showed love throughout the process,” Alexander said.

Some fans believe Alexander's post was a farewell message but others think he was simply expressing gratitude. Regardless, Alexander is a great asset the Packers want to keep around.

Alexander had a shaky moment during the regular season, as he was suspended from the team for a brief period for unspecified conduct. Head coach Matt LaFleur implied the suspension was not too much to worry about, simply claiming it would be an all-around “learning experience.”

LaFleur has reiterated the fact that Alexander is a prized member of the Packers' squad who has a bright future with the team. His production helps back Coach LaFleur's claims.

Alexander dealt with injury woes during the 2023 season, but he finished the year with 23 solo tackles, one forced fumble, and five passes defended. Once he returns fully healthy, he will contribute more to Green Bay's promising defense.

Hopefully, the 26-year-old stays with the Packers amid their quest to make a deeper NFC run in 2024.