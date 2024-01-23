Upgrades are needed at a few key positions for the Packers

In a season where expectations were tempered, the Green Bay Packers managed to impress even the most optimistic of Wisconsin football fans. The team finished the regular season at 9-8, then knocked off the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs before falling just short to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.

Jordan Love proved himself to be a franchise quarterback while the young group of pass-catchers showed immeasurable growth over the season. With the year over for the Packers, it is time to turn to the upcoming offseason and free agency. Here are four early free-agent targets for the Packers as they look to build on a strong season.

Tyler Biadasz (Center)

For much of the season, the Packers struggled to run the ball effectively. Much of this shortcoming came down to poor play from the team's interior offensive lineman. Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, and Jon Runyan all had Pro Football Focus player grades that fell in the average or below-average categories, with the center Myers being the worst of the bunch.

Tyler Biadasz — a Wisconsin product — will not earn many Pro Bowl nods but is an effective run-blocker and solid mid-tier center. He has helped anchor an elite Dallas Cowboys offensive line for the last few years and is an upgrade over the Packers' current options on the interior of the offensive line.

Ka'imi Fairbairn (Kicker)

Anders Carlson is being unfairly blamed for the Packers' playoff loss to the 49ers even though his missed field goal did not change the fact that the Niners would have needed a touchdown regardless. That being said, Carlson was not good enough in his first season in Green Bay.

The rookie finished 24th in field goal percentage and was dead last in extra-point accuracy. The timing of his misses also frustrated Packers fans. On three occasions this season, Carlson missed a field goal in a game that Green Bay lost by three points or less.

All good kickers have consistency to their kicks — whether it be a slight draw or fade. Carlson lacked that regularity and that is perhaps his biggest indictment. He hooked kicks, he sliced kicks, and his ball movement was inconsistent all season.

It is time for Green Bay to upgrade on special teams, and Ka'imi Fairbairn is the best free-agent kicker available. Fairbairn made 94.9% of his field goals for the Houston Texans over the last two seasons and only missed one extra point during that span. And at age 29, Fairbairn has considerable length left on his career — unlike other free agents like Nick Folk and Greg Zurlein, who hit better than 90% of the FG attempts this season but are each in their late 30s.

Kyle Dugger (Safety)

With the loss of Adrian Amos in free agency last year, the Packers brought in Jonathan Owens to take over at the strong safety spot. Owens was not the answer for Green Bay. The former Houston Texan allowed three touchdowns and a passer rating of 118.2 on 32 targets while in coverage and was not much better in run support either.

With many of the top free-agent safeties operating as deeper playmakers, Kyle Dugger of the New England Patriots is one of the few secondary players available who can stop the run and hold his own in coverage. Dugger often played as a hybrid safety-linebacker in dime and three-safety packages under Bill Belichick, and his versatility would be the perfect addition to the Green Bay secondary.

Chidobe Awuzie (CB)

Elsewhere in the secondary, the Packers also need help at cornerback. Jaire Alexander is a Pro Bowl-level player, but outside of him, the trio of Carrington Valentine, Corey Balentine, and Keisan Nixon hardly provides confidence. Cincinnati Bengals corner Chibode Awuzie tore his ACL in 2022 but bounced back well this season. Awuzie allowed a completion percentage of just 38% in 2022 and did not give up a touchdown.

The 28-year-old is another solid veteran addition to this Green Bay secondary.