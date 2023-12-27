Jaire Alexander's suspension goes beyond his coin-toss mistake against the Panthers.

The Green Bay Packers pulled off a nail-biting victory against the Carolina Panthers in Week 16. The Packers' 33-30 victory improved their record to 7-8. Sixth-year cornerback Jaire Alexander was suspended from the Packers after the game for questionable conduct. Now, Matt LaFleur has broken the silence on the CB's situation.

Matt LaFleur sheds light on Jaire Alexander's situation with the Packers

Coach LaFleur first dismissed the coin-toss altercation during the Panthers game that many people think led to Alexander's suspension:

“It had nothing to do with that whole incident….I'll just say this: It's never for one thing,” LaFleur said, per NBC Sports.

The Packers head coach reportedly had a long conversation with Alexander about his conduct on the team. LaFleur did not explicitly reveal what Alexander did (outside of his coin-toss mistake). Regardless, LaFleur wants Alexander's suspension to serve as an all-around learning lesson.

“I think there's a lot of lessons along the way from everybody involved and hopefully we learn from them, and I think we will. I think there will probably be better communication moving forward,” LaFleur said.

Jaire Alexander will undoubtedly learn from his struggles and come back better. Alexander is important to the Packers' defensive attack. The 26-year-old has amassed 22 solo tackles, one forced fumble, and four passes defended in 2023.

Matt LaFleur sang Alexander's praises and ended on a positive note:

“I think Ja is going to be here a long time. He's a hell of a player and just looking to move past this and learn from it, and we'll all move forward and be better for it.”