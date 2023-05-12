Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

The Green Bay Packers signed former Houston Texans starting safety Jonathan Owens, according to a Friday tweet from KPRC 2 Houston NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.

“#Packers signed former #Texans starting safety Jonathan Owens @jjowens_3 @KPRC2,” wrote Wilson.

Owens spent four years with the Texans, playing in 31 games and starting in 19 as he gathered 143 tackles, five pass deflections, one sack, one quarterback hit and one interception. The 5-foot-11-inch safety earned a season-high 15 combined tackles during a game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1, a game that saw quarterback Davis Mills throw for 240 passing yards and two touchdowns at NRG Stadium.

Jonathan Owens can provide extra safety help to a Packers defense that allowed 3,349 passing yards during the 2022 season, good enough for sixth in the NFL ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills. Their 22 passing touchdowns allowed put them on par with the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears.

Safety Adrian Amos took second place on the Packers’ roster with 102 tackles. Safeties Darnell Savage played in 16 games for Green Bay, while Rudy Ford played in 17.

The Packers restructured Savage’s contract in early May, creating $5.5 million in 2023 cap space.

Green Bay added Iowa State safety Anthony Johnson Jr. and Kentucky cornerback Carrington Valentine in their 2023 draft class. Iowa defensive end Lukas Van Ness, Auburn defensive lineman Colby Wooden and Bowling Green defensive tackle Karl Brooks made up the team’s other draft additions on defense.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, who joined a multitude of other rookies on offense in the team’s draft class, said he was looking to make the most of his opportunity in Green Bay earlier this month.

“For all of us, just being able to really come in and show the staff and the front office and the NFL what we did in college and how we’re going to get better in the NFL,” Clifford said of what his opportunity means. “I don’t look at it as pressure.”