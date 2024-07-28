The Green Bay Packers are truly blessed at the QB position. No other NFL franchise can compare to the Packers streak of going from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love. Love understands the history of the QB position in Green Bay, but that pressure does not bother him.

Just one day after earning a massive four-year, $220 million extension, Love spoke to the media about the contract and the pressure of the QB position in the NFL.

“Being a first-round pick, there's pressure,” Love said Saturday following his first practice of Packers training camp. “Becoming the starter, there's pressure, but there's always pressure. I think that's, you know, part of the job that we sign up for. You've got to find ways to deal with that pressure and handle it as best you can to be the best player you can be every day.”

“But there's always pressure,” Love continued. “There's no hiding that. …I've been in some great pressure situations, so I think there's always going to be that. But just finding a way to navigate through this and handle it best I can.”

Love may be used to pressure, but he hasn't faced something like this before. After his extension, Jordan Love now sits at the top of the NFL pay scale. He is tied with Trevor Lawrence and Joe Burrow for deals that average $55 million a year in annual value.

The Packers will also have increased expectations in 2024 as a whole.

None of this is to say that Love is not up to the task. He just simply hasn't ever risen to this level of expectation before.

We can't wait to see how him and the Packers handle their new expectations in 2024.

Packers QB Jordan Love's breakout is ‘real' according to AFC executive

Jordan Love is receiving praise from all over the NFL.

Love was an honorable mention on ESPN's recent top 10 QB rankings heading into 2024.

While love couldn't crack the top 10, the article went out of its way to illustrate that Love has caught the attention of the entire NFL.

One AFC executive heaped praise on Love's 2023 breakout and dubbed it “real.”

“I think that's real,” said an AFC exec when asked if Love will sustain the play. “Arm talent and confidence and a good system around him. He'll turn the ball over some because he's so confident. He'll miss here and there. But you can live with that. Short sample size, so he's got to do it again. But he will.”

Jordan Love put himself on the map with his strong finish to the 2023 season. Between Weeks 11-18, Love put up 2,150 passing yards for 18 touchdowns and one interception. Love was also instrumental in the team's dismantling of the Dallas Cowboys during the playoffs.

We're very curious to see if Love can maintain that kind of production over a 17-game regular season. If he can, the Packers are almost guaranteed a playoff spot in the NFC.