The Green Bay Packers nearly stormed back against the Minnesota Vikings, but ultimately suffered a 31-29 loss at home to fall to 2-2 on the season, and head coach Matt LaFleur was not too happy about the performance, calling it a “humbling” one.

“Too little, too late,” Matt LaFleur said, via Zach Kruse of The Packers Wire. “We dug ourselves too big of a hole. Too many critical errors. This is a humbling game, and unfortunately we got humbled today.”

The Packers fell down 28-0 to the Vikings, largely due to turnovers that exacerbated a rough start to the game. It could have been less of a deficit. Jordan Love threw three picks in the game. The two in the first half were arguably unlucky, but the one late in the game was especially costly and made it very tough for the Packers to make a comeback.

It is clear that LaFleur is not happy with the start his team got off to, and understandably so. It is a tough ask for a team to come back from 28-0 down, but it nearly did happen. Instead, the Packers are now 2-2, two games behind the Vikings for first place in the NFC North.

Jordan Love needs cleaner performance next week for Packers

In Love's two games so far this season, there have been plenty of plays that take high-end talent, but some of the risks have not paid off. That especially came back to bit the Packers in the game against the Vikings, but it was clear in the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 as well.

Next week, the Packers will take on the Los Angeles Rams in a road game. It will be important for Love to turn in a clean performance against a Rams team that is dealing with a ton of injuries all over their roster.