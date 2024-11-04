Despite an underwhelming home performance against a division rival, the Green Bay Packers aren't taking their strengths or self-belief for granted. After a 24-14 loss to the Detroit Lions, anchored by a record-breaking performance by Jared Goff, Jordan Love did not waver in complimenting his team, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

“We are still a really good football team.”

Love added that his groin was not an issue and that he “felt fine.” The 26-year-old signal-caller completed 23-of-39 passes for 273 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. With the loss, the Packers dropped to 6-3, while the Lions improved to 7-1.

Packers' Jordan Love amiss in consecutive games

While there's no denying Love's talent, he is tied for the league lead with nine interceptions. To add to the concern, the players he is tied with have played more games and attempted more passes. There's a lot he's still doing right like he's only taken seven sacks this season. But in a highly competitive NFC North, Love is under the microscope. Love threw a horrid-looking pick-six, sealing a difficult first half down 17-3.

While pressured by Alex Anzalone, Love attempted an unnecessary pass to Josh Jacobs while being flushed to his right. Kerby Joseph shadowed the flow of the play and snatched Love's pass, returning it 27 yards for a score.

Expand Tweet

Penalties and self-inflicted mistakes derailed what could've been a closer contest. The Packers were flagged 10 times for 67 yards. They were only 1-for-4 in the red zone. Green Bay pass-catchers dropped five passes, no doubt influenced by the wet field conditions.

Tom Brady, who was part of FOX's broadcast team for the game, was left scratching his head multiple times in watching Love play quarterback.

“I just don't… That entire sequence of play, KB, I just don't understand it. The second-down play by Love and the third-down play. And then you give yourself a chance on fourth-down and we'll see if they came up short. It looks short to me.”

Down 24-6, the Packers did come up short, turning the ball over on downs on 4th & 1 at the Lions' 9-yard line with 10:07 left in the fourth quarter.

On Love's pick-six, Brady once again just couldn't believe it.

“You try to measure the aggressiveness you want. When you try to be too aggressive, it comes back and bites you in a bad way.”

The Packers have a Week 10 bye and travel to Chicago for Week 11 on Sunday, November 17 at 1:00 p.m. EST.