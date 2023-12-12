Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur weighed in on their 24-22 loss to the New York Giants on MNF. Green Bay fell to 6-7 on the season.

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur felt his team didn't play their best football in their 24-22 loss to the New York Giants on MNF.

Matt LaFleur weighed in on Green Bay's seventh loss of the season after the game, per ESPN Packers reporter Rob Demovsky.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur was disappointed in all 3 phases tonight: “I think our team learned a valuable lesson. You don’t play your best, it doesn’t matter who you’re playing, when you’re playing them, where you’re playing, you’re not going to win the game. pic.twitter.com/yh9iaiU4sN — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 12, 2023

The Packers entered the MNF game against the Giants with a 6-6 win-loss record. Green Bay had won three games in a row after a sluggish 3-6 start to the season. A victory would've increased the Packers' chances of a postseason berth.

Instead, Green Bay fell to 6-7 on the season. Six teams share the identical win-loss record in the NFC: the Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams, and Seattle Seahawks.

Even the once-woebegone Giants are suddenly in the thick of the tight postseason race. New York has now won three games in a row with third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito under center. DeVito has played well amid injuries to Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor. He orchestrated the game-winning drive that stunned Matt LaFleur and the Packers.

Green Bay had a chance to squeak by the Giants on MNF. Undrafted Packers rookie wideout Malik Heath scored his first career touchdown to put Green Bay ahead 22-21 after the PAT. Heath knocked over the line judge as he hauled in the ball near the pylon on the left sideline.

It was up to the Packers' defense to hold serve in the waning moments. Unfortunately, Tommy DeVito had other ideas. His 32-yard pass to Wan'Dale Robinson set up Randy Bullock's game-winning 32-yard field goal.

Matt LaFleur and the Packers look to regroup against Baker Mayfield's Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15.