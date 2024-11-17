The Green Bay Packers had their hands full during their Week 11 rivalry matchup against the Chicago Bears. Green Bay was in jeopardy of losing the game on a field goal, but their special teams unit came up clutch and blocked the Bears' last-second attempt to secure a 20-19 win. Jordan Love was highly relieved with the result, given his postgame reaction.

“Feels good. Anytime you can get a win in the NFL is a great feeling… Not our best ball, but a win is a win,” Love said, per Kyle Malzhan of WFRV Local 5.

Love did not put on his best individual performance, throwing one interception in the matchup. However, he still finished with 261 yards and one touchdown. Love received help from Josh Jacobs, who totaled 76 yards and one TD on the ground.

The Packers allowed the Bears to outduel them when it came to total yards of offense. Green Bay's 366 mark slightly trailed Chicago's 391 mark. The Bears also amassed four more first downs (23) than the Packers.

Caleb Williams nearly propelled Chicago to victory, ending the day with 261 passing yards on 23-of-31 attempts. Like Jordan Love, Williams had stout help from his running backs. D'Andre Swift racked up 71 yards and one TD on 14 carries. Meanwhile, Roschon Johnson totaled 33 yards and one TD on 10 carries. However, Williams' was still Chicago's second-leading rusher with 70 yards on nine carries.

The Packers improved their record to 7-3 with their win, while the Bears fell to 4-6. Green Bay's chances of having a strong divisional playoff run look promising. Yet, they must reflect on some of the things that did not go as well in their Week 11 win to prepare for their next matchups.

Green Bay will have another tough NFC challenge when they face the San Francisco 49ers at home in Week 12. Can the Packers keep their streak alive in hopes of a deep playoff run?