The Green Bay Packers are having an excellent 2024 season. Green Bay is 10-4 after getting a huge win against Seattle on Sunday Night Football. The Packers are very much alive in the NFC playoff picture and only a few games back in the NFC North division race.

One player who had a great game on Sunday night is rookie linebacker Edgerrin Cooper. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur reportedly gave Cooper a special shout out in the locker room after the game, according to Jordan Love. Love said that LaFleur read off Cooper's stats to the team in the locker room.

“He had a crazy game,” Love said on Sunday via Ryan Wood of USATODAY. He’s a phenomenal player.”

Cooper had an impressive stat line against the Seahawks. He logged seven tackles, two forced fumbles, a sack, and an interception. Those are great stats for a linebacker, especially a rookie linebacker.

This was Cooper's best game of the season by far. The young linebacker has continued to get better and better as the season has progressed. Cooper was a limited piece of Green Bay's defense early in the season, but has blossomed into a capable starting middle linebacker.

Cooper has logged 59 total tackles with three-and-a-half sacks and one interception on the season. He looks like he'll be a leader in Green Bay for quite some time.

Matt LaFleur shouts out Packers fans for game-changing ‘difference' in Seattle

Edgerrin Cooper is not the only person who received some love from Matt LaFleur after Sunday's big win.

LaFleur went on record to praise Packers fans for making a difference in Sunday's road win in Seattle.

“This is a tough place to play, it’s extremely loud, and I was shocked when our defense was on the field and I could hear our Packer fans. I definitely think that made a difference for us,” LaFleur said, per ESPN.

Seahawks fans are widely known as the 12s because of the home field advantage they create for their team. LaFleur is right to be impressed by Packers fans for showing up for this big game.

That being said, the Packers didn't seem to need much help beating the Seahawks. Green Bay jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and went blow for blow with Seattle for the rest of the game.

Now the Packers just need to keep winning down the final stretch of the regular season to guarantee a playoff berth.

Next up for the Packers is a Week 16 matchup against the Saints.