The Seattle Seahawks lost to the Green Bay Packers 30-13 in Week 15. It was their sixth loss of the season and knocked Seattle out of first place in the NFC West. Injuries were the story of this game, as Geno Smith and Kenneth Walker III were not on the field by the end. When the Seahawks defense struggles and Sam Howell and Zach Charbonnet are on the field, things get ugly in Seattle.

The Packers rolled right through the Seahawks starting at the opening kickoff. Josh Jacobs got eight carries and a touchdown on the opening drive, setting the tone for the game. Romeo Doubs caught his first of two touchdowns to give Green Bay a 14-0 first-quarter lead. The Seahawks battled back and narrowed the lead to 23-13 but could not get one final stop. The Packers left Seattle with their 10th win of the season.

Where do the Seahawks need to improve to make the playoffs? And why did they lose to the Packers? Here's who should get the blame after Week 15's brutal loss.

Mike Macdonald's defense needs to be better

Mike Macdonald was hired by the Seahawks to be the Shanahan Tree Killer. After his Baltimore Ravens team went into San Francisco on Christmas last year and crushed the Niners, he became the hottest coaching name out there. They came out of the bye with four great games on defense but Sunday was not another one.

The Seahawks allowed six yards per play to the Packers on Sunday at home. What was once one of the toughest places to operate offensively was full of Packers fans and a dominant Green Bay performance. Their four-game win streak is gone, as is their top spot in the NFC West. Things are not over but the defense must be better.

Without a great defense, this Seahawks season will not go anywhere. Macdonald must get his group back in shape for next week's tough matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Zach Charbonnet was not featured enough

Last week, Kenneth Walker III did not play for the Seahawks. Zach Charbonnet took the starting role and had 29 touches for 193 yards and two touchdowns. Walker was out again for this game and Charbonnet had nine touches for 66 yards. He broke off a long touchdown run in this game and struggled on other runs. When Geno Smith went out, Charbonnet needed more touches.

The Seahawks have one of the best running back rooms in the NFL with Walker and Charbonnet. They are very different backs, which creates problems for the defense. When they went to Charbonnet, he was fine in this game. He was not perfect like he was last week. But he was the best thing they had going.

Seahawks need a better backup plan than Sam Howell

Geno Smith left the game with a knee injury in the fourth quarter and did not return. Sam Howell came into the game and was brutal, going 5-14 for 24 yards and one interception. The former Washington Commanders starter was brutal in this game and did not come even close to pulling off the comeback. They traded a fourth-round pick for Howell last offseason and it did not pay off in his first extended run at QB.

It is likely too late to replace Sam Howell this season. But if he struggles against the Vikings next week, assuming Smith cannot go, it could spell the end of the season for the Seahawks. It would necessitate a new backup next year after spending an asset to get Howell. Drew Lock won a game for them last year but Howell did not do that on Sunday.