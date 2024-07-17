Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has been waiting on a new contract after his strong end to the 2023 season, leading his team to the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs, and he had an interesting response to the contract question at a football camp on Tuesday.

“News to come,” Jordan Love said multiple times before a PR person stepped in to stop the interview, according to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk.

Throughout the offseason, there has been optimism from both Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst and Love that a long-term deal would get done. Brian Gutekunst spoke as if it was a matter of when and not if earlier in the offseason, and Love spoke on what an extension would mean for him in a previous media appearance.

“That would mean a lot to me,” Love said, according to Alper. “That would be awesome. To be able to sign an extension with the team that drafted you is something that all players dream of. Hopefully, that happens here in the future, but I'm excited for the upcoming season and what's in store for our team and to be able to solidify something long-term here in Green Bay.”

Training camp starts next week for the Packers, so there could be some news on Love's contract in the near future. It will be interesting to see if a deal gets done before the start of training camp practices, or if more work will need to be done on that front in the next couple of weeks.

Regardless, it does seem like Love will reach a long-term agreement with the Packers at some point, and his comments at the football camp indicate that there might be news on that soon.

Jordan Love's impressive development for Packers in 2023

Love had a very interesting journey in 2023, but in the end he posted an impressive stat line of 4,159 yards with 32 passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions with a 64.2% completion rate, according to Pro Football Reference.

Early on in the season, Love struggled, and in many games fans questioned if he was the future for the Packers at quarterback. The loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football is an example of a game that resulted in Love receiving a lot of flack. However, later on in the season he showed out in big spots.

The first big spot that Love showed up in was against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, when the Packers pulled off a road upset which announced to the league that they were in the playoff conversation. The next week, Love played well in a home win against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

A loss to the New York Giants the next week which included some bad turnovers from Love caused some to question him again. However, Green Bay eventually got to the playoffs, and Love showed out in a dominant game on the road against the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round.

The Packers are betting on Love to be their quarterback of the future, and a long-term contract seems to be on the horizon.