The Green Bay Packers joined the NFL in only its second season of existence back in 1921. This was even one here before the league was officially called the NFL, as it was coined the ‘American Professional Football League' at the time. The point is that Green Bay has been there from the start.

During their 100-plus years in the league, the Packers have consistently been a force. Despite playing the second most total games in league history, the team still ranks second in all-time winning percentage. Their 799 total wins are the most in NFL history, so it is safe to say the team is one of the premier organizations in the sport.

To do that much winning, you have to have talented players, and the Packers have had a lot of all-time greats. There were a lot to choose from, from a number of different eras, but we were able to get down to the 10 best players in Packers history. That list is below.

10. Herb Adderley: 1961-1969, CB

With the Packers having such an extensive history, there were a number of players who didn't make this list that deserve a shoutout. Clay Matthews III, Donald Driver, Willie Davis, and Charles Woodson are just a few of the honorable mentions who are still among the all-time greats in Packers history.

However, we gave the final spot on this list to Herb Adderley. The cornerback was arguably the best player at his position in the '60s. Adderley picked off 39 passes during his time with the Packers. He was such an incredible athlete that he was always a threat to return an interception for six points, too.

Adderley was the ultimate playmaker. Not only was he a ball-hawking cornerback who had seven pick sixes, but he also was an excellent kickoff return man. Adderelly returned kickoffs to a total of 3,080 yards.

9. Forrest Gregg: 1956/1958-1970, OT

Throughout their existence, the Packers have been known to be able to find and develop talent on the offensive line. Oftentimes, these offensive lineman stick around in Green Bay for a long time. Forrest Gregg is one example, and he went down as the franchise's best blocker ever.

Gregg made nine Pro Bowls during the Vince Lombardi era, and his prowess at right tackle helped the Packers win the first two Super Bowls ever. The offensive lineman won an additional five NFL Championships before/at the start of the Super Bowl era, too. Gregg was the original NFL iron man. He played in a then-record 188 straight games en route to becoming arguably the best right tackle in league history.

Both Gregg and Herb Adderley found most of their success in Green Bay, but both players finished their careers off on the Dallas Cowboys, where they'd go on to win another championship.

8. Ray Nitschke: 1958-72, LB

There have been a lot of good eras in Packers history, but it should be clear by now that the '60s were their greatest era. Ray Nitschke was another player who played for the team under Vince Lombardi. The linebacker suited up for the team for 15 seasons.

Nitschke was one of the best run-stoppers the game has ever seen. Not only did he play with intensity, but he was extremely efficient timing plays and making reads on running backs. Nitschke's resume that includes seven total All-Pro nods, five championships, and two Super Bowls was enough to warrant the Packers naming their practice field after him.

7. Reggie White: 1993-1998, DE

Reggie White is considered by many to be the second-best defensive player in NFL history behind only Lawrence Taylor. However, the majority of White's dominant seasons came with the Philadelphia Eagles, as he didn't get to Green Bay until later in his career. Even so, White was still wreaking havoc on opposing offenses during his time with the Packers.

The Minister of Defense came to Green Bay after becoming really the first big-name free agent to switch teams during his career. It was a move that shocked the sports world and forever changed free agency.

White's lone championship came with the Packers, as did one of his two Defensive Player of the Year seasons. Despite his best days already being in the rearview by the time he got to Green Bay, the NFL legend still racked up 68.5 sacks in six crucial seasons that helped the Packers get back on track toward their winning ways.

6. Willie Wood: 1960-1971, S

Yet another Lombardi-era Packers legend, Willie Wood won five NFL Championships and two Super Bowls while leading Green Bay's defense in the '60s. Wood was arguably the best safety in the NFL during that time, and it led to eight Pro Bowl appearances.

Wood was a sure tackler, and his knack for hitting hard set the precedent for how safeties would play the position for the decades to come. He also had some big moments in coverage. Most notably, Wood had a key interception in Super Bowl I that tilted the odds in Green Bay's favor.

5. Sterling Sharpe: 1988-1994, WR

Jerry Rice is widely regarded as the greatest receiver in NFL history. There was only one player who gave him a little bit of a run for his money. That player was Packers receiver Sterling Sharpe. At this point, the Sharpe family is more known for Sterling's younger brother, former Denver Broncos Hall of Fame tight end turned commentator Shannon Sharpe. Shannon has been adamant that Sterling was the better player, though, but his career just happened to be cut short.

Prior to a career ending injury that ended his career during his prime, Sterling Sharpe was one of the most talented players we have ever seen step on the gridiron. Despite playing at the same time as Rice, Sharpe out-dueled him at points in his career. Three times he lead the league in receptions, and twice more he was the league's receiving touchdowns leader. Sharpe led the NFL in receiving yards in 1992 as well.

The five-time Pro Bowler finished his Packers career with 8,134 receiving yards, 595 receptions, and 65 receiving touchdowns. These numbers do rank outside of the top two in Green Bay's history, but Sharpe's prime was too dominant not to call him a top-five all-time Packer.

If Sharpe's career wasn't ended after seven seasons, before he even hit the age of 30, he likely would have gone down as one of the most productive pass-catchers in NFL history. Instead, we have to remember him for the immense talent he displayed while he was available to showcase it.

4. Bart Starr: 1956-1971, QB

Before there was Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, Bart Starr was the Packers quarterback with a case as the best player in the league at his position. Starr was the first superstar of the Super Bowl era. He helped the Packers win five total championships, including the first two Super Bowls in league history, both of which Star was named the MVP during.

Starr was the quintessential quarterback. He was incredibly smart, he was a great leader, and his accuracy was unmatched. Starr led the NFL in completion percentage four times, and he led the league in passer rating another four times. He was even named league MVP in 1966.

The beginning of the Super Bowl era was one of the most important times in football history, and Bart Starr was the best player on the best team at this time. His impact on the league cannot be overstated.

3. Don Hutson: 1935-1945, WR

Don Hutson is the oldest player in the Packers' top 10 all-time. While his per-game stats don't blow you away when compared to modern-day pass-catchers, his numbers were jaw-dropping for his time. He completely revolutionized the receiver position and helped popularize the passing game during an era where running the football was king.

At the time of his retirement, Hutson was the NFL's all-time leader in receptions (488), receiving yards (7,991), and receiving touchdowns (99), the latter of which is still the franchise record and the 11th most in league history despite the passing game becoming way more prevalent in the decades since.

Hutson's innovative play style was respected during his time. He made First Team All-Pro 10 times, which is the most in franchise history. Hutson led the NFL in receptions eight times, receiving yards seven times, and receiving touchdowns nine times. His five years leading the NFL in scoring are also the most in league history.

Hutson can be credited with modernizing passing schemes, as forward passes weren't a big part of the NFL offenses until teams realized they couldn't stop the Packers receiver. With how important the passing game is today, Huston isn't just one of the best Packers players ever, but he is one of the most important players to the NFL itself.

2. Brett Favre: 1992-2007, QB

If Brett Favre spent the majority of his career on any other team, he'd likely be their best player ever, but he only ranks as the second-best Packers quarterback of all time. Even so, Favre had a magnificent career that landed him in the Hall of Fame and in which will make him a legend in Green Bay's storied history forever.

Favre's career didn't start out great, though. He was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons, and two of his four pass attempts with the team were intercepted. Atlanta traded Favre to the Packers after only one season, and the gunslinger immediately turned things around. He'd go on to play for the team for 16 years. During that time, he threw for 61,655 yards and 442 touchdowns, the former of which is a Packers record.

Favre became a three-time MVP and four-time passing touchdown leader. He was known for a rocket of an arm and an incredible deep ball. While he was known to be a little reckless when it came to turning the ball over (his 336 interceptions are the most in history), Favre was accurate, and he even led the NFL in completion percentage in 1998.

Favre's successor is the next player on this list. It was incredibly hard to choose between the two, but Favre spent two fewer years on the Packers than the man who took his spot, and Favre's interception issues have to be taken into account. Even so, Green Bay was never out of a game when Brett Favre was throwing the football, and it was sure to be pure entertainment any time he stepped foot on the field.

1. Aaron Rodgers: 2005-2022, QB

The Packers have had the good fortune of having not one or two but three of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. Aaron Rodgers is the best of the bunch. Rodgers' 18 seasons in Green Bay were more than Favre or Starr, as were his 475 passing touchdowns. The quarterback who recently left the team for the New York Jets is even the Packers' all-time leader in Pro Bowl appearances with 10.

Rodgers is absurdly skilled with the football in his hands. From a pure talent perspective, he has a case as the most skilled quarterback ever. Rodgers can deliver strikes off balance and from a number of arm angles. A flick of the wrist leads to the prettiest long balls you have ever seen.

It is too bad that Rodgers was only able to win one Super Bowl, and his career numbers aren't as great as they could be, considering he sat on the bench behind Favre for his first three seasons. Still, the time learning behind the quarterback paid off, as he eventually surpassed Favre as an all-time Packers great. Rodgers has four league MVPs to his name, and he also led the league in passing touchdowns twice.

Only Peyton Manning has more MVPs than Rodgers does, illustrating that he was one of the best players in the NFL for a long time. When he took the torch from Favre, it led to over three decades of quarterback brilliance (including Favre's tenure). Rodgers has a case as a top five all-time quarterback, and all but one passing attempt of his to this point came with the Packers.