The Packers quarterback isn't backing down from expectations as the team enters the stretch

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is fired up about the team's upcoming matchup with the New York Giants on Monday Night Football — and fully understands its importance in their playoff push.

“We don't need a reminder at all,” Love told reporters about the game's importance. “We know what position we were in. Every game is like a playoff game for us. We know that mentality — we've got to win out. So, this team doesn't need a reminder of that.”

The 6-6 Packers held the NFC's seventh and final playoff spot.

The team's resurgence from a 2-5 start to the season and subsequent entry into the NFC playoff picture is primarily attributable to Love.

He's accumulated a 116.9 passer rating in the Packers' last three games — all wins.

Love has completed 69 percent of his pass attempts for eight touchdowns during the streak while racking up 857 air yards — all without an interception or a fumble.

Packers' head coach Matt LaFleur was quick to downplay the team's recent success.

“As soon as you start feeling yourself and you feel like you've arrived, this league has a way of knocking you off,” LaFleur told reporters Thursday. “And the bottom line is, we're a .500 football team. We're 6-6 right now. We've clawed out of a tough spot, but every week, you've got to bring your ‘A' game.”

Few teams in the NFL have a better grasp of their playoff destiny in terms of strength of schedule. The Packers' remaining slate includes matchups against Tampa Bay (5-7), Carolina (1-11), Minnesota (6-6) and Chicago (4-8).

The team missed the 2022 playoffs with an 8-9 record, snapping a three-year streak.