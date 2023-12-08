Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is fired up about the team's upcoming matchup with the New York Giants on Monday Night Football — and fully understands its importance in their playoff push.
“We don't need a reminder at all,” Love told reporters about the game's importance. “We know what position we were in. Every game is like a playoff game for us. We know that mentality — we've got to win out. So, this team doesn't need a reminder of that.”
The 6-6 Packers held the NFC's seventh and final playoff spot.
The team's resurgence from a 2-5 start to the season and subsequent entry into the NFC playoff picture is primarily attributable to Love.
He's accumulated a 116.9 passer rating in the Packers' last three games — all wins.
Love has completed 69 percent of his pass attempts for eight touchdowns during the streak while racking up 857 air yards — all without an interception or a fumble.
Packers' head coach Matt LaFleur was quick to downplay the team's recent success.
“As soon as you start feeling yourself and you feel like you've arrived, this league has a way of knocking you off,” LaFleur told reporters Thursday. “And the bottom line is, we're a .500 football team. We're 6-6 right now. We've clawed out of a tough spot, but every week, you've got to bring your ‘A' game.”
Few teams in the NFL have a better grasp of their playoff destiny in terms of strength of schedule. The Packers' remaining slate includes matchups against Tampa Bay (5-7), Carolina (1-11), Minnesota (6-6) and Chicago (4-8).
The team missed the 2022 playoffs with an 8-9 record, snapping a three-year streak.