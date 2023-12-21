Can Jordan Love help put the Packers back into playoff position?

Just a couple of weeks ago, hope was restored in Green Bay as the Packers nabbed their fifth straight win, putting themselves in playoff position. They took town likely playoff teams in the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs, while quarterback Jordan Love seemed to establish himself as the next good NFL quarterback.

However, the plan has unraveled for the Packers over the last two weeks. Green Bay surprisingly lost to the New York Giants 24-22. The next week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers thrashed Joe Barry's defense in a 34-20 win for the Bucs. The Packers fell from the NFC's seventh seed to the eleventh seed in just two weeks. With only three games left on the year, their playoff hopes are slimming, especially if they don't start winning again.

Jordan Love knows he has to lead his team back into position. “We've got to win,” Love said. “We've got three opportunities to go out there and get a win. The goal right now is to get to 9-8 and then let the playoffs kind of play themselves out, see if we can get a shot in there. Obviously bouncing back after two tough losses, we've just got to find a way to go win these last three,” via Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers website.

With remaining games against the Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears, it's certainly possible for the Packers to win. They know they're capable of pulling off a turnaround, which they previously did after starting the season 2-5. Still, they'll need help to make it into the NFC playoffs after losing these two games.