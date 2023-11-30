Jordan Love does not seemed fazed about the boost Travis Kelce gets when Taylor Swift is present ahead of the Chiefs-Packers clash.

Taylor Swift has been the one household name in the world, and not just in music. Her Eras Tour continues to be a hit after she had a cruel summer filled with breakups, London boys, and new romantics. But, she has found someone can spend her end game with, the man for the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce. People in the NFL do not know her too well. But, it came as a revelation that even the Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love barely listened to the bejeweled pop star, via Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal.

“I don’t listen to too much Taylor Swift. We’ll see. I’m not sure if she will be here or not,” was how the Packers offensive engine responded when asked about Taylor Swift.

Having the Eras Tour hitmaker is usually a big boost for Travis Kelce and the Chiefs. Seeing her in the stands and having the Packers pull off the upset will feel better than revenge. However, Jordan Love is not too concerned about Swift's presence. He was instead bothered by the opposing secondary and their mastermind, Andy Reid.

Momentum swings in the Packers' favor in this matchup. Love just outgunned Justin Herbert but the quarterback in red is the bigger challenge. Long story short, the Packers have a tall order ahead of them. They have to overcome the labyrinth of the Chiefs' secondary or get exiled in the pocket where castles will be crumbling in their offense.

Will they remain fearless in this great war or is a glitch coming that makes them slip down to a seven-loss record?