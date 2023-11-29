Packers quarterback Jordan Love has shown significant improvement in this NFL season, and Matt LaFleur has helped him develop

There are some years when it looks like NFL coaches take on an impossible task. It appeared that Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was facing one of those seasons in 2023 as the quarterback job was handed to Jordan Love and the magical era of Brett Favre-Aaron Rodgers had come to an end.

The short version is that Green Bay had two of the game’s all-time best quarterbacks in Favre and Rodgers leading the team from 1992 through 2022. The Packers had to be considered among the NFC’s elite teams when either of those 2 quarterbacks took the field. Whether they should have combined for more than 2 Super Bowl titles is up for debate, but both quarterbacks delivered more than their share of memorable moments.

When the decision was made to part company with Rodgers at the end of last season, the one thing that was clear was that Love was going to be learning on the job. He had been an observer for the previous 3 seasons but had played very little.

In many ways, it was a return to old-school football. In the modern era, quarterbacks are drafted to play in Year 1 and they are expected to be successful. See C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans. While that may be an extreme example, if a drafted quarterback is not playing early in Year 2, something appears to be wrong.

Packers coaching up a legitimate NFL quarterback

Sitting for 3 years in this case made sense. Rodgers may be one of the game’s all-time divas, but he is also one of the game’s all-time great passers. His accuracy, touch, arm strength and ability to read defenses allowed him to stay on top for 18 years.

Love, quiet and athletic, had to fill those shoes. It was not a great fit as the 2023 season started, and the proof was in the first 7 games of the season. There was a lack of cohesiveness with his offensive teammates and the numbers were not good.

However, he had head coach Matt LaFleur and quarterbacks coach Tom Clements working with him on an every-week basis.

Specifically, LaFleur wanted to know what plays the quarterback felt comfortable with and Clements was coaching him up on all aspects of NFL quarterback play. A look at the numbers reveals that this approach has helped Love turn the corner.

The Packers were 2-5 through their first 7 games of the season, and there was a lack of decisiveness in their offensive execution. Love had an 11-8 touchdown-to-interception ratio, but those numbers were skewed because the quarterback was actually 6-0 in those 2 categories in the first two weeks of the season when the Packers played the Bears and Falcons. He was 3-8 over the next five games, and that’s why Packers fans were … ahem … concerned.

Significant improvement demonstrated with Packers

But instead of riding out a disaster, Love has improved significantly. LaFleur has been in his ear and the communication between head coach and quarterback has been essential.

Clements has been in Love’s corner when it comes to technique and demeanor. While Rodgers has been known to huff, puff and stomp his feet when receivers or blockers made mistakes, Love was holding his tongue. But as the season has progressed, he has learned to look offending teammates in the eye and call them out. Not in the nasty and personal manner that may have been used in the past, but in a way that has helped the Packers improve.

The Packers are 3-1 in the last 4 weeks, and their 5-6 record puts them within a half-game of Minnesota in the No. 7 spot at 6-6.

Love was excellent against the Chargers in Week 11 and the Lions in Week 12. He completed better than 65 percent of his passes for 590 yards with 5 touchdowns and no interceptions in those 2 games. He was reading defenses, hitting downfield receivers and playing with enjoyment and confidence.

One AFC executive has taken notice, saying that Love's overall decisiveness was notable. “There's a freedom to his game. He knows what he is seeing and he has the appropriate on-field reaction. There is a huge difference between the way he is playing now and earlier in the season. He is going in the right direction.”

As he gets set for the big stage Sunday night against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, the rest of the NFL will get a chance to see how much Love has stepped up and if his progress can continue.

A hard decision needs to be made on Justin Fields

There was a sigh of relief in Chicago Tuesday morning.

The Bears had found a way to beat the Vikings on Monday Night Football as Justin Fields led a game-winning drive that led to a successful field goal by Cairo Santos. Even though the Bears had not scored a touchdown, they defeated the Vikings 12-10.

The victory was largely keyed by a defense that produced 4 interceptions, following the theme from the previous week when it forced 4 Detroit turnovers. But the winning points came after Fields connected with D.J. Moore on a 36-yard pass that gave the Bears a first down at the Vikings 13-yard line with 1)6 remaining.

All that remained was Santos connecting on a 30-yard field goal to give the Bears the decisive margin as hearts sank in the Twin Cities.

So, Fields passed the test, right? Not so fast.

Can Fields be trusted to win in the NFL?

It was a pair of Fields fumbles in the 4th quarter that gave the Vikings a chance. The first came as the Bears were driving for a field goal that would have given them a two-score lead. Danielle Hunter sacked Fields deep in Minnesota territory and the quarterback lost the ball. From there, the Vikings drove for their only touchdown.

That was a hurtful play, but understandable. Hunter is one of the best defensive players in the NFL, and he is paid to cause havoc.

However, on the next possession, Fields fumbled again when defensive back Josh Metellus drove his helmet into the football as Fields was escaping the pocket. The Viking recovered with less than 4 minutes remaining at the Chicago 43.

That was a turnover that should have clinched the game for the Vikings – and was unforgivable from the Bears' perspective. Minnesota quarterback Josh Dobbs had endured a brutal game, and head coach Kevin O’Connell refused to let him attempt to win the game. He was content to force the Bears to use their timeouts and hope the Vikings had enough defense left to win the game.

O’Connell may have made a logical choice, but he coached scared and his team paid the price. Yes, Fields made the key throw to Moore, but against most other teams, he wouldn’t have had that chance.

Fields has as much athletic ability as nearly any quarterback in the game. But it’s not enough to win, and the Bears should know it by now.

This and that

Statistically speaking, the Pittsburgh Steelers had been one of the least impressive teams in the NFL through the first 11 weeks off the season. The majority of the blame fell on offensive coordinator Matt Canada, and he was fired before the Steelers played at Cincinnati in Week 12.

The results were startling as the Steelers gained 421 yards with Mike Sullivan calling plays. Quarterback Kenny Pickett was a new man, completing 24 of 33 passes for 278 yards, and throwing downfield to tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Suddenly, the Steelers were able to move the ball with a degree of consistency. What makes it notable is that the Steelers managed to have a winning record of 6-4 when the offense looked generally awful, and now they have a chance to be more of a complete team.

Whether they can catch the first-place Baltimore Ravens is debatable, but they have a chance to be dangerous in the wide-open AFC playoff. Remember, the Chiefs are not the same offensive team they have been in the past and Joe Burrow’s injury means the Bengals are out of the picture.

Will any of their potential AFC playoff opponents want to play Mike Tomlin’s team? Very doubtful.

The Belichick conundrum

The rumblings and criticism out of New England are louder than ever that Bill Belichick is very nearly at the end with the Patriots.

It’s difficult to see the Patriots winning more than 2 games the rest of the season, and that’s being generous. If the Pats are 4-13 or worse, does owner Robert Kraft bring him back, or does he part company with arguably the greatest head coach in NFL history?

There will be plenty of openings to fill on the head coaching front. Carolina has already fired Frank Reich and Atlanta’s Arthur Smith could also be sent packing. While there are several openings to come on Black Monday, it’s not realistic to believe that Belichick will move on to a new gig.

He will be 72 by the time the 2024 season starts, and will he really want to coach a new team? Would Robert Kraft actually fire the 6-time Super Bowl winner?

The belief here is that neither situation materializes – and the Patriots are stuck in a time warp until Belichick decides it’s time to hang up his whistle.

Lions' concerns on defense

Thanks in large part to the 2-game losing streak suffered by the Minnesota Vikings, the Detroit Lions remain in firm control of the NFC North.

But the defense, which appeared to be the most improved unit in the NFL earlier his year, has lost its grip. The Lions have given up 38, 26, and 29 points in their last three games against the Chargers, Bears and Packers.

The remaining schedule looks soft – at New Orleans and at Chicago the next 2 weeks – but so does the Detroit defense.

Head coach Dan Campbell was receiving multiple plaudits early in the season. He must do his best coaching down the home stretch if the Lions are going to be heard from in the postseason.