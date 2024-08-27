The Green Bay Packers have a running back problem. While former Las Vegas Raiders bell cow Josh Jacobs is in town to replace Aaron Jones, veteran backup AJ Dillon is down for the count.

The Packers announced that Dillon's season is over due to a neck injury, via The Athletic's Matt Schneidman.

“AJ Dillon was placed on IR and his 2024 season is over,” Schneidman reported.

This announcement was a part of a series of roster moves for the Packers, via Schneidman.

“Packers announce their initial 53:

– Greg Joseph makes the team

– MarShawn Lloyd makes it while AJ Dillon's season is over

– Malik Heath and Bo Melton in, Grant DuBose out

– Tyler Davis to season-ending IR

– Arron Mosby makes the team

– Kalen King released

– Anthony Johnson Jr. out, Zayne Anderson in

– Jonathan Ford placed on IR with designation to return,” Schneidman said.

Dillon has been Green Bay's change-of-pace back since the team drafted him 62nd overall in 2020. The Boston College alum has rushed for 2,428 yards on 597 carries for 16 scores (4.1 yards-per-carry) along with 86 receptions for 763 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

How will the Packers recover from this?

AJ Dillon's absence will leave a void in the Packers' backfield

2024 third-round pick MarShawn Lloyd, who has an ailment of his own, will now be Jacobs' backup. Lloyd is currently listed as “questionable” for Week 1 due to his hamstring, via ESPN. The speedster is coming off of an explosive season at USC in which he logged 820 rushing yards on 116 attempts (7.1 yards-per-carry) and nine touchdowns along with 13 catches for 232 yards.

While Lloyd could be the lightning to Jacobs' thunder, Dillon's depth was a valuable asset for Green Bay. The 26-year-old is a proven commodity who is especially reliable in short-yardage and goal-line situations. Regardless, the Packers will now hope that Lloyd and fellow tailback Emanuel Wilson can be effective backups.