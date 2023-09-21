After leaving last week's game early due to an elbow injury, Green Bay Packers rookie Lukas Van Ness should be ready to suit up on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Van Ness appears to have avoided a serious injury and although he was limited in practice on Wednesday, the Packers' 2023 first-round pick received good news after undergoing some tests earlier this week.

“Of course, it's always a relief,” Van Ness said, via Wes Hodkiewicz. “I just got it bruised in there a little bit. Again taking it day by day but should be good to go.”

Van Ness wasted little time making his presence felt in his NFL debut, notching his first career sack on his ninth snap as a pro in a Packers win over the Chicago Bears. He added a pair of tackles, one of them for loss, in his brief appearance against the Atlanta Falcons last week, seeing the field for only 18 defensive snaps.

The Packers took a bit of a chance with Van Ness, whose athletic frame and elite speed as an edge rusher drew a lot of teams to him during the pre-draft process. Green Bay seems to be more than pleased with how he's adapted to the NFL though and he's already putting up decent numbers.

It's going to take a lot more than an elbow bruise to keep Lukas Van Ness off the field. He should be there on Sunday as the Packers host the New Orleans Saints in Green Bay's first home game of the season.