Aaron Rodgers has endeared himself very quickly to New York Jets fans at training camp. The most recent clip posted by the Jets social media account will have fans salivating even more for Rodgers' first season in New York.

Aaron Rodgers gets up the sweet dime to Jeremy Ruckert during the Jets practice 😤 (via @nyjets) pic.twitter.com/XsP8DBfIBc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 2, 2023

Aaron Rodgers delivers the ball right on the money to Jets tight end Jeremy Ruckert, who celebrates with his teammates after making the diving snag. This is one of many highlights of Rodgers throwing dimes at training camp and giving Jets fans something to look forward to for the 2023 NFL season.

The Jets are looking to be contenders this year after acquiring Rodgers via trade with the Green Bay Packers earlier this offseason. Besides Rodgers, New York is still loaded with talent across the roster, and there are plenty of rumors that they aren't done yet.

Free agent running back Dalvin Cook recently visited the Jets training camp to gauge his interest in signing. Cook has said himself that he thinks the Jets are a great fit, and he would just be giving Rodgers another lethal weapon at his disposal.

Rodgers will have guys like Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Breece Hall, Randall Cobb, Corey Davis and Tyler Conklin to throw to this year. Add Cook into this group and the Jets are seriously looking at potentially having the best offense in the NFL. Rodgers himself has said that Wilson reminds him of his former teammate Davante Adams, so New York fans should be ready for some fireworks this year.

Overall, Jets training camp will continue to produce storylines surrounding Aaron Rodgers, but fans are undoubtedly ready for the regular season to begin in the Meadowlands.