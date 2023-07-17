The Green Bay Packers are entering a season of transition, as they are replacing their 18-season veteran Aaron Rodgers with third-year quarterback Jordan Love. While Love has proven himself to be competent when filling in for Rodgers before, not many folks are giving the Packers a fighting chance to make much noise this season, and it seems to have made Kenny Clark upset.

With Rodgers gone, Clark is one of the longest-tenured players remaining on the Packers roster, and he is set to continue to anchor their defensive line this upcoming season. However, Clark has heard all the chatter about how bad Green Bay is expected to be this upcoming season, and it doesn't appear as if he has taken too kindly to the disrespect his team has received in the wake of Rodgers' departure.

Kenny Clark says the @packers are 100 percent getting disrespected but loves it and has effusive praise for Jordan Love. #GoPackGo Full Zach Gelb Show on @CBSSportsRadio chat with @KCBoutThatLife here: https://t.co/AhYBek0vvl @jordan3love pic.twitter.com/uwuNeN1ZRk — Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) July 15, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It's not hard to see why expectations for the Packers are lower than they have been in years. Rodgers is a future Hall of Fame quarterback who was one of the main reasons for Green Bay's success during his tenure with the team, so understandably, losing him is expected to hurt the Packers for the upcoming 2023 season.

And while that may be true, it's also worth noting that Love has the potential to be a star quarterback himself in this league, although expectations for him are murky considering how he has thrown just 83 passes over the first two seasons of his career. There's a lot of excitement surrounding Jordan Love, and unsurprisingly, Kenny Clark wants to see the disrespectful narrative surrounding the Packers pushed to the side, because he clearly believes that Love can lead Green Bay to success just like Rodgers did.