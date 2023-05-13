Green Bay Packers fans can officially prepare to say goodbye to a former Super Bowl Champion and one of the longest tenured players in franchise history. The wife of longtime kicker Mason Crosby appeared to reveal on Twitter that her husband’s time with the organization had come to an end.

While responding to a tweet by Olympic legend Simone Biles– she asked for recommendations in Green Bay since her husband Jonathan Owens just signed with the Packers,- Molly Crosby said that she and her husband just ended a “16-year run with the team,” via Athlon Sports. The tweet was then deleted, so make of that what you will.

Truthfully, this news did not need to be confirmed by anyone from Mason Crosby’s camp. The Packers made their intentions crystal clear when they selected Auburn’s Anders Carlson in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He is the second kicker on the roster, as the Packers signed Parker White to a futures contract back in January. Three’s a crowd when it comes to that position.

Crosby’s future was unknown after he became a free agent, but many fans still had hope that the former two-time All-American with Colorado would suit up for another year. He quickly erased his 2021-22 struggles from memory, connecting on 25-of-29 field goal attempts while going 37-of-39 on extra point attempts last season.

Green Bay continues to do away with the past. Crosby follows quarterback Aaron Rodgers out of Lambeau after being a part of so many memorable moments. He led the NFL in scoring his rookie season in 2007 and drilled all five of his kicks in the team’s Super Bowl victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2011 (four extra points and a 23-yeard field goal).

Cheeseheads surely wish their longtime kicker the best on the next chapter of his NFL journey.