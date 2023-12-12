Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur made an eye-opening admission about a late-game play-call vs. the New York Giants

The Green Bay Packers made a number of mistakes in their 24-22 loss on Monday to the New York Giants. Green Bay's late-game attempt at a two-point conversion did not go according to plan, a play-call that head coach Matt LaFleur seems to regret, per Ryan Wood of USA Today.

“It was just obviously a bad call,” LaFleur said after calling for a jet sweep.

The score remained 22-21 following the failed two-point conversion, leaving the door open for the Giants to ultimately take the lead and win the game via a field goal.

Packers' frustrating loss

The defeat was a frustrating one for the Packers. Jordan Love endured some ups and downs in the game, but the Packers just could not find any consistency. The Giants performed well and it wasn't as if the Packers simply gave the game away. With that said, Green Bay could have won had they limited their mistakes.

LaFleur also made an admission in reference to the Packers' final drive of the game, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

“We obviously gave up too many chunk plays, lost our leverage twice … You cannot do that in that critical situation,” the Packers head coach said. “We were off – way off – on one of the throws where they get an easy hitch and gain like 10 yards. It was just bad ball.”

The Packers still have a chance of reaching the postseason. In order to make the playoffs, however, they need to take care of business in games such as this. New York entered Monday's contest sporting an underwhelming 4-8 record, yet they managed to pull off the upset nonetheless.

Green Bay will need to get back on track as soon as possible. They will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 before heading to Carolina to battle the Panthers on Christmas Eve.