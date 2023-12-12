Jordan Love got brutally honest following the Green Bay Packers defeat on Monday against the New York Giants

The Green Bay Packers, who are trying to keep their playoff hopes alive, lost to the New York Giants by a final score of 24-22 on Monday Night football in Week 14. Jordan Love addressed his performance after the game, via Packers beat writer Ryan Wood of USA Today.

“Jordan Love had highs and lows tonight. Asked him the first thing that came to mind. Turnovers, he said. First job is taking care of the football,” Wood wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Love also commented on the Packers offense, via Wood.

“The first half was not up to our standard,” Love said.

Packers, Jordan Love drop competitive game vs. Giants

Love finished the game with 218 passing yards and one touchdown. He completed 25 of his 39 pass attempts in the loss. As Wood stated, Love certainly had his share of ups and downs in the game.

There were times where he looked like a star. However, Love made some mistakes as well.

Green Bay remained competitive throughout the game. In the end, it was the Giants who came through in the clutch moment, not the Packers. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur addressed Green Bay's final drive of the game, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

“We obviously gave up too many chunk plays, lost our leverage twice,” LaFleur said. “You cannot do that in that critical situation. We were off – way off – on one of the throws where they get an easy hitch and gain like 10 yards. It was just bad ball.”

This was likely a game the Packers felt they could have, and probably should have won. The Giants deserve credit, though. New York didn't back down and played a solid game overall.

For the Packers, the question now becomes whether or not they can bounce back in Week 15 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Green Bay's schedule is manageable to end the season, as they will face the Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings, and Chicago Bears following their upcoming clash versus Tampa Bay.

Jordan Love and the Packers will do everything they can to remain in postseason contention.