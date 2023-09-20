It's clear to Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LeFleur they shot themselves in the foot in their 25-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2. To make matters worse, the Packers blew a 12-point lead entering the fourth quarter.

The Packers couldn't make plays when they counted the most in crunch time. Green Bay's inability to move the sticks and make key defensive stops in the fourth quarter ultimately did them in. Matt LeFleur thought those two factors led to the Packers' downfall, per PACKERSWIRE's Brandon Carwile.

“That film was tough to watch because there were a lot of opportunities for us. We have to make some of those plays that are out there for us to make,” LeFleur said.

“There's some things that were self-inflicted, and no doubt about it. They have a good run game. They really do. Schematically, they presented a few issues for us. I think you combine that with two really good running backs, and we had a couple missed tackles…there's things we've got to adapt and adjust to and do a much better job,” LeFleur added.

I don’t know if the #Packers win today even with David Bakhtiari playing, but I do know with certainty that this doesn’t happen on 3rd down. pic.twitter.com/QmkWjN3eLt — Brandon Carwile (@PackerScribe) September 18, 2023

Matt LeFleur's Packers imploded against the Falcons

The Packers' 30th-ranked run defense was one of the factors in the loss. Green Bay couldn't stop the Falcons' Bijan Robinson and Tyler Algeier. Atlanta gashed the Packers for more than 200 rushing yards in the game. Consequently, Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry took plenty of heat following the gut-wrenching loss.

Not only that, but Packers quarterback Jordan Love had some costly miscues on Sunday. His biggest blunder was misplaying a quarterback sneak that drew a costly fourth-quarter penalty. The play drew some serious backlash on social media.

Matt LeFleur and the Packers must put the embarrassing loss to the Falcons behind them. Here's hoping Green Bay will regroup against the New Orleans Saints in Week 3.