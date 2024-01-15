A savage move from the Packers coach

The Green Bay Packers came away with a dominant 48-32 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the wild card round of the playoffs, and Packers assistant head coach and special teams coach Rich Bisaccia took a jab on his way towards the locker room, yelling “HOW BOUT THEM COWBOYS,” according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

The NFL world got to know Rich Bisaccia when he was the interim head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 and brought them to the playoffs. He did not keep that job, as the Raiders hired Josh McDaniels. He was a fun personality in that season, and it was not surprising to see him have some fun after his team got a big win over the Cowboys to advance in the playoffs.

The Packers will now get ready to go on the road and take on the San Francisco 49ers next week, in what will likely be a tougher task to win than this game. It will be interesting to see if the Packers are able to put up a good effort and compete with the 49ers next week, who are viewed as possibly the most talented team in the NFL.

For now, the Packers and their fans will enjoy this dominant upset win over a Cowboys team that expected to make a run in the playoffs. Maybe the Packers will be the team, unexpectedly, to make a run in the NFC playoffs. It will be another test for the youngest team in the NFL next week.