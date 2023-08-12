The Green Bay Packers opened their preseason slate with a 36-19 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, but the final result of the game isn't what fans cared about; everyone wanted to see how new starting quarterback Jordan Love performed. Love had a solid outing under center for the Packers, and Matt LaFleur offered an update on when we could see Love on the field next for Green Bay.

Love played well during his limited action in this game (7/10, 46 YDS, 1 TD), showing a quick glimpse of what the Packers offense could look like during his first season under center. According to LaFleur, this likely won't be the only action that Love sees during preseason, but it has yet to be determined when he will be taking the field next in a live action game.

“I would anticipate him playing some more, as well. Whether that's next week or whether that's versus Seattle, we'll kind of see how the week goes, see how practices are going. We've got two big practices coming up against New England that are going to be really good for him, and we're just going to play it by ear.” – Matt LaFleur, NFL.com

Love could use all the reps he can get ahead of his first season in charge of Green Bay's offense, so it's not surprising to see LaFleur suggest that he will play again in the preseason for the Packers. Whether it's in their second preseason game, or their final one, remains to be seen, though, but it looks like we haven't seen the last of Love this preseason.