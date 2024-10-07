The Green Bay Packers beat the Los Angeles Rams 24-19 on Sunday to improve to 3-2. However, wide receiver Romeo Doubs didn't play due to his team-issued one-game suspension for skipping practice.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur sounded off on the situation, via NBC Sports' Myles Simmons.

“Yeah, I’m looking forward to our conversation tomorrow, so I fully anticipate him coming back and I’m hopeful that he will come back and get ready to work,” LaFleur said in his postgame press conference.”Distractions happen in the National Football League, distractions happen in life, and you have got to do your best to just focus on the task at hand and I thought our guys did a pretty good job of that.”

Doubs reportedly skip due to unhappiness with his role. The third-year wideout has 12 catches on 20 targets for 169 yards thus far. He's on pace to finish slightly under his 2023 career-high of 96 targets.

Should Green Bay include Doubs more?

Romeo Doubs must prove his worth to Packers

While Doubs may want more of the ball, he's technically been involved in the offense. The Nevada alum was third on the team in targets heading into the Rams game, just two behind Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks. However, he did have the most targets last season, which could be why he's dissatisfied.

Doubs, though, preached a team-first mindset during training camp, via Sports Illustrated's Bill Huber.

“Just being there for each other,” the 24-year-old said. “The answer’s real simple. If anybody’s ego gets in the way, we know better. That’s just not how the game is. You stay poised and keep each other up and play ball how we’re supposed to.”

Doubs also said that he trusted the locker room to carry out that philosophy.

“I believe that we have that buy-in,” he said. “We have a really, really good receiver room and our goal is to play ball and just be there for each other.”

While it's frustrating to not stuff the stat sheet, Doubs may need to take his own advice to avoid more discipline from the organization.