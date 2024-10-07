The Los Angeles Rams have had a dreadful start to the 2024 NFL season. Los Angeles is 1-4 through five games and has already sustained a ton of injuries. The offensive line is in shambles and the team's top two offensive weapons, Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, are both nursing injuries.

Rams head coach Sean McVay is left looking for answers. The Rams are on a bye week in Week 6, so thankfully they will have a little extra time to diagnose what is going wrong.

McVay was asked after Sunday's loss to the Packers if the Rams would consider making any adjustments during their bye week. Specifically on the defensive side of the ball.

“We’ll evaluate everything,” McVay said. “That was the result of Josh Wallace playing some star today. That enabled Quentin Lake to be able to play safety almost exclusively with the exception of a couple things. We’ll observe everything. When you’re in these situations, we have to make sure we’re doing a good job of looking at the totality of everything, regardless of position, and make sure we’re doing a great job of trying to make sure we’re playing as good of football as we can with the remainder of the season.”

One area the Rams may make a change is at linebacker. Both Troy Reeder and Christian Rozeboom have not played well in the early stretches of the season. This makes the loss of Ernest Jones IV to the Titans even more devastating for the Rams.

McVay sounds like he'll be focused on the Rams during bye week

Sean McVay already sounded like he was leaning towards taking a closer look at the team during his bye week.

McVay was asked how he plans to spend his bye week during Friday's media availability. He signaled that he may be spending a good amount of time thinking about his team instead of getting rest.

“We'll see. Hopefully relaxing with my family a little bit, but it's so early. There are a lot of things that we need to look at and then moving forward to hopefully getting some guys back. What do we need to be able to do schematically to continuously try to put our guys in the right spots?” McVay asked. “There have been a lot of unique things that we've experienced in the first four weeks and I'm sure some unforeseen things will end up coming up against Green Bay. We'll see after that, but hopefully get a little bit of time and then make sure that we do our part to be ready to go when we get back.”

McVay opens up on importance of self scouting

McVay also shed some light on how important he believes that self scouting is to a football team.

“You always want to be able to reflect [and] make sure that you're doing an after-action review, really on a daily basis but a weekly basis. You're saying, ‘Okay, with this five-week inventory, what's important for us to go where we want to go, to continuously improve, to focus on the process and progress, and then who are the guys that we're getting back that hopefully will elevate our team overall?' There'll be a lot of things that go into it. Here is the thing I feel good about is the guys have done a great job with the preparation this week and go into it with a quieted mind. Let's compete to the best of our ability against an excellent opponent, and let's see what the heck happens.”

Rams fans will have a moment to catch their breath. They will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7.