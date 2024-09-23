When the Green Bay Packers traded a seventh-round draft pick to the Tennessee Titans for Malik Willis, no one could have predicted what was to come. Four weeks into being with the Packers, Willis has already won two games as Green Bay's starting quarterback. In those two games, Willis has stepped up in the absence of Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love. Willis has more than exceeded expectations in an incredibly brief time. So much so that head coach Matt LaFleur was at a loss for words when discussing Willis's impact.

“I just cannot articulate the job that he’s done in a short period of time,” said LaFleur. “People can’t fathom that. I promise you, you guys don’t get it. I know you think you got it, but you don’t get it. What he’s been able to do, I’ve never seen something like this.”

Willis, the Titans’ 2022 third-round pick they didn’t even want as their backup quarterback this season, completed 13-of-19 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown while running six times for 73 yards and a score. The loss was particularly humiliating for the Titans and their fans since the quarterback they traded for a seventh-round pick last month was a big reason why the Packers won so convincingly.

How great has Malik Willis been for the Packers?

Willis has proven he’s much more on the field than the failed project in Tennessee. In his first start against the Colts, Willis remained conservative with his arm save for one deep shot that wide receiver Romeo Doubs brilliantly snatched. Still, he showed promise with his legs and smoothly operated an offense with lengthy play calls, motions, and shifts.

Against the Titans, Willis showed that he can let it rip a little more. He uncorked a deep ball down the right sideline on the opening drive that Christian Watson hauled in for a 30-yard gain to set up Willis’ touchdown run on a keeper. He zipped completions to Romeo Doubs and Watson to convert third-and-14 and third-and-18, respectively. Willis ran even more against his old team, selling option plays beautifully and protecting the rock while being evasive.

“He made some big-time plays throughout the course of the game,” LaFleur said. “I think, obviously, some plays with his legs were huge and also plays in the passing game, some of those third down-and-longs to make some of those completions down the field.

“He’s getting the ball, he’s reading the plays the right way, he’s making some off-schedule plays with his legs that were very critical. … Hats off to him. Hats off to everybody around him, guys rallying, having his back. I think (quarterbacks coach) Tom Clements does a great job. And I’d be remiss to say (assistant quarterback coaches) Connor Lewis and Sean Mannion, just the help they’ve given him, the support. Jordan Love has been instrumental, as well, giving him tips, hanging right by his side, and helping him out all along the way.”