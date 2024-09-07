The Green Bay Packers have appeared to avoid catastrophe. Quarterback Jordan Love, who exited in the final seconds of Friday's loss versus the Philadelphia Eagles, has suffered an MCL injury, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. While that is obviously unfortunate news, there was a growing fear that the issue centered around the ACL.

Love's return timeline remains to be seen, but the team is hoping he will only miss three to four weeks with an MCL sprain, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky. The Packers had to endure a stressful flight back from Brazil, not knowing the exact condition of arguably their most important player, so this update is encouraging.

Head coach Matt LaFleur will not be able to relax by any means, as he has to prepare an already 0-1 team for its Week 2 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Logic dictates that No. 10 will be on the sidelines for that one, which means both LaFleur and offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich will need to get creative.

Backup QB Malik Willis filled in for Love on the last couple of plays but struggled. Perhaps he would be sharper after some additional preparation. This whole ordeal compounded the issues many fans had with the Packers-Eagles showdown in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The noticeably poor condition of the field caused problems throughout the game. Jordan Love was dealing with an apparent calf issue that only further irked Cheesehead Nation. His MCL injury will embolden fans to further blame the turf, but the problem seemed to arise when the 25-year-old got his leg pinned down by defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

The injury bug infects every NFL franchise at one time or another, and it got Love and Green Bay on Friday. Hopefully, the former first-round draft pick can make a full and speedy recovery. He finished the season opener going 17-of-34 for 260 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

