Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur didn't get very specific when discussing Jaire Alexander's injury status.

Head coach Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers are looking to capitalize off of one of their most impressive performances of the season last week against the Los Angeles Rams. The Packers defeated Los Angeles 20- 3 in front of a raucous Lambeau Field crowd, and although it was just Green Bay's third win of the season, LaFleur had to be encouraged by what he saw from his team on Sunday, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

Unfortunately for the Packers, that impressive defensive effort might be tough to replicate this week, especially considering the concerning injury status of star cornerback and arguably the Packers' best overall player Jaire Alexander.

Alexander has missed time with a back issue so far this year but what is bothering him right now is his shoulder, which was apparently banged up during the win over the Rams.

When asked if he was concerned about Alexander's availability for the Packers' upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Matt LaFleur gave an answer that probably won't be music to the ears of Packers fans.

“I'd say so,” said LaFleur, per Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated. “Two days in a row not practicing.”

Jaire Alexander was reportedly seen on an exercise bike during Thursday's Green Bay practice, per Huber. The Packers now sit at 3-5 on the season and will be facing a Steelers offense that hasn't exactly been setting the world on fire so far in 2023. The game is slated to kick off at 1:00 PM ET from Pittsburgh on November 12.