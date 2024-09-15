The Green Bay Packers sneaked out of Week 2 with a win against the Indianapolis Colts, and head coach Matt LaFleur felt the intensity of the game. Malik Willis started in place of Jordan Love as he still recovers from an MCL sprain, and the No. 2 quarterback did just enough to get the Packers a win. After the game, LaFleur only had one word to describe how he was feeling.

“Phew,” LaFleur said.

The Colts had a small comeback late in the game, but for the most part, the Packers held them in check. Quarterback Anthony Richardson didn't have his best performance, and the Packers forced him to throw three interceptions. In the end, it was the Packers defense and their running game that led them to the victory.

Packers run game leads to win without Jordan Love

The Packers run game was the key to them beating the Colts, as they finished with 261 rushing yards. Josh Jacobs led the way with 151 yards on 32 rushing attempts, and it was evident that he'd be the main focus for the offense.

Malik Willis did just enough to keep the Packers afloat, finishing with 122 passing yards and one touchdown, with 41 rushing yards on six attempts.

Throughout the week, Matt LeFleur didn't rule out Jordan Love playing, but all signs pointed to Willis starting after Love didn't hit the practice field. With this win, LaFleur should feel more confident that they can win games without Love while he recovers from his injury. The Packers go into Week 3 with a 1-1 record as they face the Tennessee Titans, who are winless to start the season.

That game should be a big one for Willis, as he goes up against the team that drafted him and ultimately traded him to the Packers before the start of the season.