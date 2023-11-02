How will the Packers and Matt LaFleur prepare for the Rams who might play Brett Rypien or Matthew Stafford in their matchup?

Matthew Stafford remains to be a game-time decision for Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams. There are still a lot of adjustments to be made given how unprepared Brett Rypien looked when he subbed in. There is still a slim chance that the veteran quarterback leads the charge of this fairly scary offense. This is with a solid line that can protect him. However, Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers are not taking any chances. They want the win regardless if Stafford is on the field or not.

“We would be foolish not to prepare for him. To not prepare for Matthew Stafford would be a big mistake,” was the line of thinking that Matt LaFleur kept coming back to when asked about facing the Rams.

Stafford is still a threat despite nursing an injury. Before he went down against the Dallas Cowboys, the quarterback still had 13 completions on 22 passing attempts. All of this even led to a touchdown. The Packers, who are trying to break even in their record, would want to prepare their secondary for what Sean McVay hurls at them in this matchup.

If Stafford truly does not play because of a right thumb, they can take advantage. It would be a big opportunity that Jordan Love can undertake such that he outguns Brett Rypien in the quarterback faceoff. He also proves why he is a cut above the rest and should be given more chances to lead the offense. A lot is at stake in this game and it will start to show after the results.